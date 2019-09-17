Bollywood star Radhika Apte has bagged a role in Apple TV+'s series titled as Shantaram. The actress has been cast alongside English actors Charlie Hunnam and Richard Roxburgh. The production of the series is expected to start next month.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is all set to feature alongside English actor Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+’s series titled as Shantaram, based on the same name of best selling India-set novel by Gregory David Roberts. As per the Deadline, an online Hollywood news site, Apte and actor Richard Roxburgh have been cast for the series regular in the show.

The story is based on a man Lin (Hunnam), who runs away from an Australian prison and aims to get lost in the city of dreams, Mumbai. A person who has cut off his connections with his family and friends from distance and fate. Finds a new life in slums, bars, clubs and gets in touch with the underworld of India. Apte, who was last seen in The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel, will play the role of Kavita, a driven Indian journalist digging out the answers.

Roxburgh, 57, who is best known for starring in movies like Mission: Impossible 2 and Moulin Rouge!, will be seen playing the role of Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingale, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is associated with a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts.

The series is written by the singer of American Hustle, Eric Warren and the first two episodes of the series will be directed by Justin Kurzel. Also, there are reports that the duo will also be the executive producers of the series along with Dave Erickson, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, TV president of Paramount Nicole Clemens, Richard Sharkey, and Andrea Barron. It is expected that the project will kick start production next month in both the countries, Australia and India.

