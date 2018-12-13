Aquaman movie premiere: The Los Angeles premiere of the movie Aquaman was graced by all the actors who are in the movie including Jason Mamoa, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Ludi Lin, Michael Beach, Randall Park and Graham McTavish. The premiere was celebrated as if it is the first DC movie for Aquaman.

Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman was premiered yesterday in Los Angeles and it was a place to go for any DC/Marvel fan in the world. The premiere was graced by all the actors who are in the movie including Jason Mamoa, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Ludi Lin, Michael Beach, Randall Park and Graham McTavish. The premiere was celebrated as if it is the first DC movie for Aquaman. We all have seen Aquaman in the Justice League and we couldn’t wait for a solo film for this cool character from DC comics. The movie is directed by the famous Conjuring director James Wan. The movie is set before the events of Justice League as it the origin solo movie for Aquaman. The movie can be seen in 2D and 3D. The movie is a complete revamp for the DC universe.

Jason Momoa is playing the protagonist as Arthur Curry and Amber HEard is playing her love interest called Mera. The movie is receiving a lot of good reviews by IMDB and rotten tomatoes. The movie is now a much-anticipated movie among the millennials. The movie has been launched in India and will launch one week later in the UK and USA. The movie is about a person who is the son of a man living on land and son of the Queen of Atlantis. He sets out on a personal introspection journey to conquer the nine kingdoms of Atlantis to unveil his true power.

