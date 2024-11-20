AR Rahman And Saira Banu Announce Separation After 29 Years; Netizens React On #arrsairaabreakup

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage.

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple, who have been together for 29 years, issued a joint statement on November 19, asking for privacy as they navigate this difficult chapter in their lives. However, the announcement was overshadowed by an unusual hashtag used by Rahman in his post, which caught the Internet’s attention.

AR Rahman’s Unconventional Hashtag draws Mixed Reactions

In his heartfelt statement on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

What puzzled many followers, however, was the hashtag accompanying the post: #arrsairabreakup. The decision to use such a tag in a sensitive announcement was widely criticized online.

One user on X commented, “2024 will go down in history as the year AR Rahman created a hashtag to announce his separation.” Another user remarked, “Don’t know who’s handling Rahman’s account, but the last thing to do when asking for privacy is to not create a Page 3-ish hashtag.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the couple’s fans largely expressed sympathy and respect for their decision, acknowledging the deeply personal nature of the situation.

Statement from Saira Banu’s Lawyer

Saira Banu’s lawyer also released a detailed statement, shedding light on the reasons behind the separation. The statement read:

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.

Mrs. Saira emphasized that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs. Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life.”

Irreconcilable Differences Lead to Separation

The couple, known for their deep-rooted love and strong partnership, have cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. Their three children, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen, have also requested privacy as their family adjusts to this change.

A Legacy of Love and Collaboration

AR Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995 and have been celebrated for their strong bond and shared values over the years. The news of their separation has come as a shock to many, given their enduring public image as a devoted couple.

Fans Respond To AR Rahman’s Tweet

While the Internet had mixed reactions to Rahman’s unconventional approach to announcing the separation, the overarching sentiment among fans and followers has been one of empathy. Many expressed their hope for healing and strength for the family.

As one fan wrote, “While the hashtag might have been unnecessary, the pain in Rahman’s words is undeniable. Wishing both of them peace and strength as they move forward.”

Both AR Rahman and Saira Banu have emphasized the need for privacy during this time, urging the public to respect their space as they navigate the complexities of their separation