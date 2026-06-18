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Home > Entertainment News > AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga

AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga

The caption under the post stated, "Anti-National? Movie dares to depict Pakistan without terrorists and spies?" The post was shared on Instagram along with laughing emoji by Rahman.

AR Rahman (PHOTO: IG)
AR Rahman (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:10 IST

Imtiaz Ali’s film about Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is on a roll owing to the word-of-mouth effect, as well as the critical acclaim it has received. The film, which won people’s hearts because of its emotionally stirring content, has become a topic of discussion across various platforms. Music director AR Rahman responds sarcastically to a post labeling his movie anti-national.

The caption under the post stated, “Anti-National? Movie dares to depict Pakistan without terrorists and spies?” The post was shared on Instagram along with laughing emoji by Rahman.

The caption on the satire post was, “The guy who couldn’t wait to see a spy from India take his revenge on Pakistan, and who said, ‘Mein Vaapas Aaunga,’ at the end of the movie was sad because the movie didn’t feature any terrorists and spies. Despite being deeply moved by the dramatic scenes, he found himself questioning how is it possible for Pakistan to not be full of terrorists and spies when it is always filled with them in other movies. In his interviews, he even mentioned that it was new to him and that it gave him a whole new outlook on the fact that there are actually humans in Pakistan.”

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AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. Vedang portrays the young avatar of the character played by Naseeruddin Shah. With reference to the events surrounding the Partition of British India that occurred in 1947, Imtiaz Ali has incorporated elements of partition pain into a romantic narrative.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is the second film directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh after their collaboration in Amar Singh Chamkila. Additionally, Imtiaz Ali is working with composers A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil again to make music for Main Vaapas Aaunga, following his success with films like Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

While the film had a poor opening day earning ₹1.15 crore, positive reviews enabled it to earn ₹1.25 crore on Monday alone in India. The film is expected to reach ₹10 crore soon.

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AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga
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AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga

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AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Anti-National’ Claims Around Main Vaapas Aaunga
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