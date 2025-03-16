Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has provided a reassuring health update on Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who was recently hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain.

AR Rahman Discharged From Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro ‘Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon’

AR Rahman Discharged from Chennai Hospital, TN CM MK Stalin Says Maestro 'Fine, Will Be Back Home Soon'


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has provided a reassuring health update on Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who was recently hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin shared the latest on Rahman’s condition, ensuring fans that the musician is recovering well. He wrote, “As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!”

Medical Check-up and Recovery

Rahman’s team also confirmed that the 58-year-old composer has now been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for dehydration and neck pain, which were reportedly caused by extensive travel.

A spokesperson for Rahman’s team stated, “He had some medical complications relating to dehydration and neck pain due to recent traveling.” They further clarified that all medical tests indicated that Rahman was in good health and was expected to be discharged the same day.

Addressing circulating rumors, Rahman’s team dismissed false reports that suggested he had been hospitalized due to chest pain. “It’s fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel,” they confirmed.

Despite his brief hospitalization, Rahman remains immersed in his musical projects. He recently performed alongside global pop star Ed Sheeran during the singer’s Mathematics Tour concert in Chennai. Additionally, he is set to compose music for ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ a spiritual sequel to the hit film Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon and directed by Anand L Rai.

With his health stabilized, Rahman is expected to resume his packed schedule soon, much to the relief of his fans worldwide.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

 

