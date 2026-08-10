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Home > Entertainment News > AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers

AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen is in the news after a car accident in Chennai. As interest turns to the celebrated composer’s family, here’s a closer look at his three children, Khatija, Raheema and Ameen, their education, professional journeys and lives beyond their famous father.

A R Rahman (photo:X)
A R Rahman (photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 14:41 IST

AR Rahman’s family is in the spotlight after his son AR Ameen was involved in a car accident in Chennai on Monday, August 10. According to The Times of India and India Today, Ameen and a friend sustained minor injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in the Guindy area. They were taken to hospital and later discharged. Chennai traffic police are investigating the incident.

The development has also renewed interest in Rahman’s three children, Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman and AR Ameen. While two have pursued music, Raheema has chosen a markedly different professional path.

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Who Is AR Ameen? AR Rahman’s Son And Playback Singer

Ameen, the youngest of Rahman’s three children, has followed his father into music. He began singing professionally as a child and has since worked as a playback singer in Tamil and Hindi projects.

His credits include songs such as O Kadhal Kanmani, Mersal, Mimi, Maamannan and Thug Life. More recently, he featured in the song Bheegi Bheegi, alongside Jasleen Royal, with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur appearing in its music video.

Ameen has also spoken about wanting to build an identity independent of his father. In a Times of India interview, he said Rahman had been supportive of his musical ambitions.

Who Is Khatija Rahman? Singer, Composer And Music Producer

Khatija is Rahman’s eldest daughter and has established herself as a singer and composer. She made her playback debut with Puthiya Manidha from Enthiran in 2010 and later collaborated with U2 on Ahimsa.

She is also a commerce graduate and completed a course in music business management in Singapore, according to The Indian Express. Khatija went on to release her album Kuhu Kuhu and made her debut as a film composer with Halitha Shameem’s Minmini. She also works with the AR Rahman Foundation.

Who Is Raheema Rahman? Her Career Took A Different Route

Unlike her siblings, Raheema has pursued a career outside the music industry. In 2025, AR Rahman shared pictures from her graduation at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education, revealing that she had completed her studies with a focus on Hospitality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The Indian Express also reported that Raheema and Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa graduated from the same institution around the same time.

AR Rahman’s Children Have Chosen Their Own Paths

Rahman’s three children have grown up around one of the most influential musical careers in India, but their choices have not been identical. Ameen and Khatija have entered the music industry, while Raheema has built an academic and professional path in hospitality and entrepreneurship.

That distinction is significant because Rahman himself has previously spoken about encouraging his children to develop their own identities and careers, rather than simply living under his legacy.

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AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers
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AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers

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AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers
AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers
AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers
AR Rahman Family: Who Are The Oscar-Winning Singer-Composer’s 3 Children? Meet Ameen, Khatija And Raheema, From Education To Careers

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