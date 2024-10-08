Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to AR Rahman at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Music maestro AR Rahman on Tuesday bagged his seventh National Film Award as he received the Best Music Director (Background music) award for his work in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to AR Rahman at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
On receiving the award, Rahman shared his feelings in an interview with ANI, and said it is special, everytime he works with Mani Ratnam, as he brings out the best in everyone.

“This award is special because this is my seventh National Award. My first National Film Award was for the film ‘Roja’ with Mani Ratnam. This film is also with him. Whenever I work with him it is very special, he gets the best out of all of us. And since it’s a National award, I’m really proud of it,” he said.
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared in August 2024.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

‘Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1’ is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with Tamil actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film ‘Raavan’ in 2010. It was simultaneously shot in Tamil as ‘Raavanan’.

MUST READ | Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Filed under

70th National Awards AR Rahman ponniyin selvan

Also Read

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Congress Under Fire From Allies After Assembly Election Blow

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox