AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

The criticism stemmed from Abhijeet’s claim that Rahman’s approach to music has led to a decline in live instrumentation. He alleged that Rahman believes music can be made entirely on a laptop, minimizing the role of live musicians in the creative process.

Renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently criticized Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, accusing him of sidelining live musicians and relying too heavily on technology.

He also alleged that Rahman keeps even Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees waiting during collaborations. In response, Rahman took a calm and composed approach, addressing the remarks in a recent interview.

“I Still Love Abhijeet,” Says Rahman

When asked about Abhijeet’s harsh words, Rahman smiled and replied, “It’s okay to blame me for everything. I still love Abhijeet and would even send him cakes.” He emphasized that everyone is entitled to their opinion, adding that there’s nothing wrong in expressing a personal viewpoint.

Abhijeet Accuses Rahman of Replacing Live Music with Tech

Responding to the allegations, AR Rahman clarified that he continues to work extensively with live musicians. “I recently formed a 60-member all-women orchestra in Dubai. They are on a regular payroll with benefits like health insurance,” he shared.

He also pointed out that his film scores, such as in ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, involved 200 to 300 musicians, with some songs featuring over 100 artists. “Just because I don’t post pictures with them doesn’t mean they aren’t involved,” Rahman noted.

AR Rahman: Technology Is a Tool, Not a Replacement

Rahman further explained that while technology plays a role in modern music production, it doesn’t replace human talent. “Computers help us design harmonies and arrangements, but final recordings are always done live. We can’t afford to record and reject live sessions, so the trials are digital, but the end product is live,” he clarified.

Despite the ongoing debate, AR Rahman is focused on his music. The composer is preparing for a massive return to live performances with his global concert tour titled ‘Wonderment’, kicking off in Mumbai on May 3.