Friday, October 25, 2024
AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

AR Rahman also reflected on the influence of his mother, Kareema, who took on the family’s responsibilities after R.K. Shekhar’s death.

In a recent interview, legendary composer A.R. Rahman opened up about his childhood, his family’s influence on his career, and the enduring impact of his father’s passing.

Known for his work in films and international music accolades, Rahman rarely discusses personal topics, especially his late father, the well-known composer R.K. Shekhar.

AR Rahman On His Father

Rahman, who grew up in Chennai, described the tragic memory of his father’s final days as “intolerably dark.” The musician explained that this painful recollection is why he usually avoids speaking about his father.

“He was like Gollum,” Rahman recalled, vividly describing how his father appeared in his last days, with a “skull-like face, a protruding paunch, and bony legs.” The image, he admitted, has haunted him since childhood.

Despite these memories, Rahman appreciates hearing others’ stories about his father’s character. Musicians like Ilaiyaraaja and L. Subramaniam have spoken to Rahman about R.K. Shekhar’s kindness and generosity, remembering him as a supportive figure who encouraged their growth.

“Those stories make me feel good, even now,” Rahman said, adding that his father’s reputation for generosity continues to inspire him and his family members, including his nephew G.V. Prakash Kumar and Rahman’s own children.

AR Brahman on his mother: “Strong Person”

Rahman also reflected on the influence of his mother, Kareema, who took on the family’s responsibilities after R.K. Shekhar’s death. “She is a very strong person,” he said, noting that her resilience and refusal to give up served as a critical example for him. Rahman shared that her faith and fortitude helped shape his own beliefs and spirituality.

“Prayer is essential,” Rahman emphasized, describing how spirituality helps him find worth in life and feel grounded. He mentioned that prayer has become a habit that “drives all the negative emotions away” and provides him with a sense of purpose.

Rahman, who recently won a National Award for his work in Ponniyin Selvan, is currently working on several new projects, including Thug Life, Genie, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Lahore 1947 and Suriya 45.

ALSO READ: Does Alia Bhatt Have A Botched Botox And Paralysis On One Side? Find Out Here

 

AR Rahman AR RAHMAN FAMILY Entertainment News music
