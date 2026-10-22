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Home > Entertainment News > AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH

AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH

A.R. Rahman performed songs including Jai Jai Ram, Jodi Jodi and Mangal Rang at the Ramayana music launch in Chennai. The event featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and other cast members.

AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks
AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 17:52 IST

Music composer A.R. Rahman took centre stage at the grand music launch of Ramayana in Chennai, captivating the audience with live performances of the film’s songs. The October 21 event brought together the film’s cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, as the makers showcased the music of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic. 

Organised by Amazon Music, the musical celebration featured Rahman performing tracks from the film, including Jai Jai Ram, Mangal Rang and Jodi Jodi. The composer was accompanied by an orchestra and chorus, giving the audience a live experience of the soundtrack, which blends devotional elements with a cinematic soundscape. 

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AR Rahman Performs Jai Jai Ram With Chinmayi Sripaada

One of the evening’s highlights was Rahman’s performance of Jai Jai Ram alongside singer Chinmayi Sripaada. The event opened with a children’s choir singing the Tamil version of the devotional track, setting the tone for the musical celebration. 

The composer also presented Mangal Rang and Jodi Jodi, while singer Sachet Tandon performed Main Ram live for the first time at the event. The performances offered the audience a closer look at the different musical moods of the film, from devotional compositions to celebratory tracks. 

Watch The Viral Video

A.R. Rahman at the Ramayana Album Launch event in Chennai
by u/GiveMeSomeSunshine3 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Yash Talks About Ravana Tandav At Ramayana Music Event

Actor Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, also spoke about Ravana Tandav, which was released on Dussehra. He discussed how the song connected with the character’s devotion to Lord Shiva and helped shape his portrayal of the mythological figure. Rahman subsequently performed the track with his orchestra and chorus. 

The event comes after the song received mixed reactions online, with some viewers praising Yash’s screen presence while others questioned the music. The live performances gave audiences another opportunity to experience the soundtrack beyond the released tracks. 

AR Rahman And Hans Zimmer Collaborate For Ramayana

The music of Ramayana brings together A.R. Rahman and acclaimed Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. The film’s soundtrack is written by Dr Kumar Vishwas, with the two composers contributing to its musical score. The collaboration aims to combine Indian musical traditions with a cinematic sound designed for a global audience. 

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The two-part film is scheduled to begin with Ramayana: Part 1, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. 

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AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH
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AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH

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AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH
AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH
AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH
AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH
AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH

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