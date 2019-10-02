Music composer AR Rahman will perform live at the Busan International Film Festival. Along with this, AR Rahman's debut production 99 songs will also be screened at the film festival on October 9 and the Oscar-winning music composer expressed his excitement excited about the show.

This movie will give you a musical love story in the form of a live performance. Over 100 songs have been composed in several languages in a span of a career of three decades. He is also the writer and the producer of 99 Songs. Sharing the good news on social media, AR Rahman wrote that he was excited to be performing at the Busan International Film Festival this year.

Talking about the film festival, AR Rahman said that he is excited to know the reaction of the audience. He was delighted to participate at the gathering of film enthusiasts. He was the labour of love at BIFF.

Film’s music is special for him and in the to its story. It would compel to introduce it to the audiences at their special event before the screening. He also looked forward to bring them a celebration of cinema and music.

99 Songs is based on a sensual story about love art and self-discovery of a struggling singer, who wants to be a successful music composer. It features Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas and Tenzing Dalha in the main roles.

Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot and Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram will be featuring in the supporting roles.

This film is co-produced by Rahman’s banner YM Movies and Ideal Entertainment.

