AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Ameen Rahman, their son, shared a heartfelt message on social media, requesting respect for their family’s privacy.AR Rahman, known as the "Mozart of Madras," reflects on his marriage and career in recent interviews.Despite their separation, Rahman and Saira continue to co-parent their three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple made the difficult decision public through their lawyer, citing significant emotional strain over the years.

A Heartfelt Statement on the Separation

In a statement released by Vandana Shah and Associates, the couple expressed their deep love for each other despite the emotional challenges they faced. “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other,” the statement read.

The lawyer also emphasized that the separation came after “significant emotional strain,” which created an “insurmountable gap” between them. The couple has requested privacy and understanding during this difficult chapter in their lives.

Rahman’s Reflection on the Separation

In a poignant post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman shared his personal thoughts, expressing his sadness over not reaching their “grand thirty.” He wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”

He continued, “Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” Rahman thanked his friends and fans for respecting their privacy during this time and acknowledged the emotional toll of the separation.

A Legacy of Love and Family

Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their son Ameen shared a message on Instagram Stories, requesting privacy for the family during this challenging period. “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

A Journey Together, Now Coming to an End

Throughout their 29 years of marriage, Rahman and Saira built a life together while raising a family. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the couple’s bond remains grounded in mutual respect, especially for the impact Saira had on Rahman’s career and personal growth.

AR Rahman: From “Mozart of Madras” to Global Icon

Rahman’s rise to fame began in the early 90s with the film “Roja,” which catapulted him to international success. His Oscar-winning work on Slumdog Millionaire solidified his place as one of the most influential composers in the world. Often referred to as the “Mozart of Madras” by Time magazine, Rahman’s musical journey has earned him worldwide recognition and numerous accolades.

In a 2012 interview with Simi Garewal on the popular chat show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,” Rahman shared his thoughts on marriage, revealing that he opted for an arranged marriage due to his hectic career. “To be honest, I didn’t have the time to go and search for a bride,” Rahman said, adding that his mother had helped him find a suitable match.

When asked about his preferences, Rahman revealed that he wanted a “simple wife” who wouldn’t create disruptions in his career, allowing him to continue his musical journey. “I want a wife with some education, some beauty, and loads of humility,” he added, highlighting the qualities that mattered most to him.

Moving Forward: Rahman’s Next Steps

As AR Rahman and Saira navigate this difficult chapter in their lives, both are expected to focus on their respective futures. The composer’s fans around the world continue to support him, and his legacy in music is secure, with many eagerly awaiting his next project.