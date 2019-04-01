Marvel Anthem of Avengers: Endgame in Hindi was released on Monday. The song is composed by music sensation AR Rahman and it was released by Avengers: Endgame Co-director Joe Russo and Marvel India on Twitter.

The much-awaited Marvel Anthem of Avengers: Endgame is out now. The song is composed by music sensation AR Rahman in Hindi. Marvel Anthem was released by Avengers: Endgame Co-director Joe Russo and Marvel India on Twitter. Soon after the official release, AR Rahman retweeted the song and said that Tamil and Telugu versions of the anthem will also be released soon.

Avengers: Endgame is the final episode for the 22 film saga. The film is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019 and it will show Captain Marvel joining the team of surviving Avengers to beat Thanos. The film stars Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019

While Black Widow’s role will be played by Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd to play as Ant-Man, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. All the stars will now team against Josh Brolin who will be playing Thanos.

Marvel India today tweeted the video and said, “The Marvel Anthem indeed is special: Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans!”

Avengers: Endgame anthem release was held in Mumbai, where co-director Joe Russo launched the song along with AR Rahman at the event.

Earlier, AR Rahman had said that he is excited about the collaboration as he is surrounded by Marvel fans in his own family. With the big role, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. He hopes that Marvel fans and music lovers will enjoy the Marvel Anthem.

Hindi version is here ..Tamil and Telugu coming soon ….. https://t.co/m9nUtOCkc6 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 1, 2019

Marvel India studios head Bikram Duggal said told the media that this is there a small way of thanking fans for the extraordinary support.

