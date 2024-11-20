AR Rahman’s Children Release First Statement On Parents’ Separation

Renowned composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

Renowned composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, leaving fans and followers stunned. The joint statement, released on Tuesday evening, emphasized the emotional strain that led to their decision. Later, Rahman’s three children shared heartfelt messages, asking for privacy during this challenging time.

Rahman’s Children Respond to the News

Following the announcement, Rahman and Saira’s children—Khatija, Ameen, and Raheem—took to Instagram Stories to share their reactions.

Ameen, the youngest, wrote a brief but poignant note:

“We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Khatija, a singer, echoed the sentiment, stating:

“I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration.”

Raheem, the eldest, shared a screenshot of AR Rahman’s tweet and added, “Keep us in your prayers,” further highlighting the family’s appeal for support and understanding from their followers.

The Official Statement on Separation

The news of the separation was initially revealed through a joint statement from the couple’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, on Tuesday evening. The statement read:

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

AR Rahman’s Emotional Note

Later that night, AR Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the separation directly, sharing a deeply emotional message:

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Rahman’s poetic reflection resonated with his followers, who shared messages of support and sympathy in response to the post.

AR Rahman-Saira’s Love Story Spanning Decades

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s marriage began in 1995, the result of an arranged union. Over the years, the couple became a symbol of mutual respect and admiration. Their separation, announced just a year shy of their 30th anniversary, has left many reflecting on the unpredictability of relationships, even those seemingly strong and enduring.

AR Rahman’s Family Requests for Privacy

As the news continues to draw widespread attention, the family’s consistent appeal for privacy remains central to their messages. The children’s posts, coupled with Rahman’s heartfelt note, underscore the sensitive nature of this transition in their lives.

Fans and well-wishers have largely responded with empathy, honoring the family’s request for space and offering their prayers. As one follower commented, “It’s a reminder that even those who create beauty and joy for the world face challenges in their personal lives.”