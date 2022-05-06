The Grammy award-winning artist shared a picture from Khatija and Riyasdeen’s wedding on his Instagram profile and captioned it: “May the Almighty bless the couple…Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”

The family photo from the wedding ceremony, which also had a portrait of A R Rahman’s late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom, shows the bride and groom in white wedding ensembles. AR Rahman’s elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, and son Ameen, along with the music maestro himself can be seen standing behind the couple in the picture.

Several of the music industry’s renowned personalities like Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur and Chinmayi Sripaada left their wishes for the couple in the comments of both A R Rahman and Khatija’s posts.

Khatija too took to Instagram yesterday. Sharing a picture from her wedding the 25-years old wrote: “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man Riyasdeen. Costume conceptualized and styled by Shruti Agarwal, costume Assistant- Kriti Baid.”

Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged last year on her birthday on 29th December, as announced by Khatija in an Instagram post. “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones”, she wrote.