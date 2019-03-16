AR Rahman's teen student Lydian Nadhaswaram won the title of World's best and cash prize of USD 1 million dollars. The 13-year-old impressed the judges by performing 2 beautiful piano medleys and defeated South Korea’s Kukkiwon aka The Flying Taekwondo Masters to win the title.

Teen Pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram has won the American reality show The World’s Best by defeating South Korea’s Kukkiwon aka The Flying Taekwondo Masters to win the title of World’s best and cash prize of USD 1 million dollars. Lydian Nadhaswaram learns music at legendary music composer AR Rahman’s music school- KM Music Conservatory, Chennai.

Talking about the reality show The World’s Best, the 13-year-old impressed the judges by performing 2 beautiful piano medleys. The show was graced by more than 50 judges which included big names like Faith Hill, RuPaul Charles and Drew Barrymore. All the judges together made the decision to declare Lydian the winner of the reality show.

In the final round, Lydian was much ahead of his other competitors. He scored 83 whereas the closest competitor South Korea’s Kukkiwon stood at 63. the teen piano artist was accompanied by father as he received the award.

yesterday on March 15, 2019, AR Rahman visited Lydian’s house with a bouquet of flowers to wish the child congratulations. The two even did a live session on twitter for 10 minutes where Lydian received congratulations wishes for winning and making us Indians proud. Twitter is full of congratulatory messages for the young lad, take a look here:

Lydian is only 13 years old, and he can play Mozart blindfolded. I’m 61 and I can’t spell Mozart blindfolded. #WorldsBest pic.twitter.com/xXK2NCbjEP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2019

Lydian Nadheswaram, who won 'The World's Best' global talent contest is welcomed at KM Music Conservatory by @arrahman #LydianNadhaswaram #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/Jnj6wGyVgC — Balaji Duraisamy (@balajidtweets) March 14, 2019

After @lydian_official's audition round where he played The Flight of the Bumblebee, world judge @NakulDevMahajan told him "Everyone here is proud. India is proud & now you are going to make the world proud.” Prophetic words, indeed 🎶#WorldsBest #LydianNadhaswaram @varshanmd 🎹 pic.twitter.com/Kv5zPk0Zgs — V R Gaitonde (@weareji) March 14, 2019

