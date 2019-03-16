Teen Pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram has won the American reality show The World’s Best by defeating South Korea’s Kukkiwon aka The Flying Taekwondo Masters to win the title of World’s best and cash prize of USD 1 million dollars. Lydian Nadhaswaram learns music at legendary music composer AR Rahman’s music school- KM Music Conservatory, Chennai.
Talking about the reality show The World’s Best, the 13-year-old impressed the judges by performing 2 beautiful piano medleys. The show was graced by more than 50 judges which included big names like Faith Hill, RuPaul Charles and Drew Barrymore. All the judges together made the decision to declare Lydian the winner of the reality show.
In the final round, Lydian was much ahead of his other competitors. He scored 83 whereas the closest competitor South Korea’s Kukkiwon stood at 63. the teen piano artist was accompanied by father as he received the award.
yesterday on March 15, 2019, AR Rahman visited Lydian’s house with a bouquet of flowers to wish the child congratulations. The two even did a live session on twitter for 10 minutes where Lydian received congratulations wishes for winning and making us Indians proud. Twitter is full of congratulatory messages for the young lad, take a look here:
