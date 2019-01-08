Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Telugu songs: In the movie Jr. NTR is the son of Narappa Reddy who was in London for 12 years and comes to India when he gets to know about his father's death in an attack by the opposition village. The movie is full of twists and turns and will keep you mesmerized till the very end. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by S. Thaman and the lyrics have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Telugu songs: One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 Aravinda Sametha or Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava has earned more than Rs.150 crores at the box office and is still going strong. The movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is a power packed action drama film which will keep you hooked till the very last minute! The movie also stars Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Naga Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Supriya Pathak among others in pivotal roles. The Telugu action drama film is based on a 30-year-old village rivalry – Kommaddi village led by Narappa Reddy (Naga Babu) and Nallagudi village led by Bhasi Reddy (Jagapati Babu).

In the movie Jr. NTR is the son of Narappa Reddy who was in London for 12 years and comes to India when he gets to know about his father’s death in an attack by the opposition village. The movie is full of twists and turns and will keep you mesmerized till the very end. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by S. Thaman and the lyrics have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. Take a look at the songs from the movie here:

1. Anaganaganaga

2. Peniviti

3. Yeda Poyinado

4. Reddy Ikkada Soodu

