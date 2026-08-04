Arbaaz Khan Birthday Special: How Dabangg Changed His Career, From Makhanchand Pandey To Creating One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Franchises

Arbaaz Khan turns another year older today, but his Bollywood journey is worth revisiting for more than his connection to the Khan family. Over the years, the actor has moved between acting, production and direction, with Dabangg emerging as one of the biggest turning points in his career.

When Dabangg arrived in 2010, Arbaaz wasn’t the film’s leading man. Instead, he played Makhanchand ‘Makkhi’ Pandey, the younger brother of Salman Khan’s larger-than-life cop, Chulbul Pandey. But behind the camera, Arbaaz had taken on a far more important role: he was one of the film’s producers. The movie marked his production debut and became a blockbuster.

How Did ‘Dabangg’ Become A Career Turning Point For Arbaaz Khan?

The success of Dabangg gave Arbaaz an opportunity to step beyond acting. In an earlier interview, he recalled feeling anxious when he launched his production house, but said he had always known that he would eventually become a director.

The gamble paid off. Dabangg earned around Rs 141.24 crore net in India, with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 219.27 crore, according to Box Office India, and was classified as a blockbuster.

For Arbaaz, the film was more than another successful Bollywood release. It established him as someone capable of making decisions behind the camera and building a franchise around a character that quickly became part of popular culture.

From Makkhi Pandey To The Director’s Chair

The success of Dabangg also paved the way for Arbaaz to take on another role. He directed Dabangg 2, returning Salman as Chulbul Pandey while continuing his own association with the franchise.

Years later, Arbaaz reflected on the impact of the film on his career, saying that as a producer he had achieved more than he had as an actor and that Dabangg gave him greater control over his career.

Why ‘Dabangg’ Still Matters In Arbaaz Khan’s Career

Arbaaz’s filmography began with acting, including his debut in Daraar, but Dabangg changed the conversation around him. He was no longer simply known as Salman Khan’s brother or a supporting actor.

The franchise gave him a new professional identity, actor, producer and director, while Chulbul and Makkhi Pandey became characters audiences continued to associate with the Khan brothers.

On his birthday, Dabangg therefore remains an important chapter in understanding Arbaaz Khan’s journey: the film that turned a familiar Bollywood face into a filmmaker with a franchise of his own.