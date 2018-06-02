Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday confessed of being involved in the IPL matches betting a day after he was accused in the case. Arbaaz Khan was summoned on Friday to appear before the Thane anti-extortion cell. Arbaaz Khan's named appeared in the IPL betting case after police nabbed a key bookie Sonu Jalan.

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who was accused in IPL betting case, on Saturday confessed that he was involved in the IPL matches betting. The investigation in the case is being carried by officials of Thane anti-extortion cell. Arbaaz Khan was accused of being involved in IPL betting on Friday. However, as the investigation proceeded, Arbaaz Khan on Saturday was summoned by Thane anti-extortion cell to record his statement in the multi-crore betting case.

After recording his statement in the IPL betting case, Arbaaz Khan said that he will continue to cooperate with the police in the ongoing probe. Arbaaz’s name popped in the IPL betting case came during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan, who is a high profile bookie. Arbaaz Khan has been summoned under the Telegraph act.

My statement has been recorded. Police asked whatever they needed in this investigation and I answered them. I will continue to cooperate with them: Arbaaz Khan after giving statement to Thane Anti-Extortion Cell in connection with probe of an IPL betting case pic.twitter.com/SAOH4Sw3yH — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

The entire racket busted after police teams acted on a tip-off they received alleging Arbaaz Khan involvement in the IPL matches betting in its 11th season. Going forward on the tip-off, the anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch on May 16 raided a building in Dombivli, assuming that the cricket racket was being run from there.

The anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch arrested 5 people. As the investigation is underway, Sonu Jalan is being assumed as a key accused in the IPL betting scandal being operated in the country and abroad.

Reports say that the key bookie was threatening Arbaaz Khan after he had failed to pay an amount of Rs 2.5 crore after he lost a bet on IPL match last year.

Investigating the case, police have also placed photos and conversation indicating that Arbaaz and Jalan were in touch. Speaking in the case, a senior cop associated with the anti-extortion cell, Pradeep Sharma was quoted by Hindustan Times saying that Sonu Jalan had arranged a meeting on match-fixing in Dubai in which the celebrity was also present. The investigation to find out which match was mixed and who all were involved in the case is still underway.

