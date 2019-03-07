Arbaaz Khan confirms dating Giorgia Andriani: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has confirmed dating model Giorgia Andriani. Talking about their relationship, Arbaaz said that Giorgia encourages him to remain positive. Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The duo separated in 2017.

Ending the speculations around his personal life, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that he is dating Giorgia Andriani. Breaking silence on his relationship status, the actor told an entertainment portal that if he had to hide his relationship then he would have made it public. Admitting the fact that he is dating Giorgia, Arbaaz said that only time will tell where their relationship is going to go but they are definitely together.

On being asked about Giorgia’s influence in his life, Arbaaz said that when an individual starts to live alone, they start to treat life casually. Either they develop an addiction to the bottle or think that there is nothing more to life but he was not in that mindset. He added that Giorgia helped him to remain positive in life and move on.

After dropping several hints, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is also Arjun Kapoor’s cousin, recently confirmed his relationship with Malaika Arora. Sharing a group picture on her Instagram story, she added ‘Too many happy couples in the frame’. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated in 2017. The duo is proud parents of a son named Arhaan.

Malaika Arora had recently opened up about her separation with Arbaaz Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want. In the show, Malaika said that they were making each other very unhappy and it was impacting everybody’s life around them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More