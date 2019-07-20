Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about his relationship with former wife Malaika Arora and said that they respect each other.

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and dancing sensation Malaika Arora broke millions of hearts when they announced that they are getting separated after 16 years of marriage in 2016 and their millions of fans wanted the couple to make their marriage worked. However, Malaika and Arbaaz gracefully parted ways and got divorced in 2017.

Both Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have moved on with their respective lives and are happy in their own world. On talking about the relationship that they share after getting separated, Arbaaz Khan in a recent interview said that since they were together for so many years they have many special and happy memories with each other so therefore they cannot hate each other.

He added that the fact that they have children is the reason they bond and share a healthy relationship. Arbaaz said that they parted ways because things were not working out between them but it does not mean that there is no respect.

Arbaaz Khan’s next project will be Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which is being backed by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is a popular item girl and a television host and reality TV judge.

Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screen by the end of 2019. Malaika and Arbaaz are often spotted with each other’s family on several occasions.

