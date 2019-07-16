Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is one of the most-anticipated movie. In an interview to a leading daily at a media interaction in Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan revealed all the details regarding the film's shoot. He said that the movie is 60 per cent complete.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s much-anticipated upcoming comedy cation movie drama titled Dababagg is 60 per cent completed. This statement was made by Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan in a media interaction at an event in Mumbai on Monday. Arbaaz Khan is the producer of the series which will mark the Bollywood debut of Priya Prakash Varrier.

While speaking to leading daily, Arbazz Khan revealed that they are in the middle of a long schedule and they had completed 60 per cent shooting of the film. Probably, it will get completed by September end. after this they would wrap up the entire shooting. They were looking forward for December release.

Sharing his experience for the release of the film. Arbaaz Khan said he was excited about the film. They had fun while making it.

He also quoted that a lot of expectation are from this film. what people admire the most is Chulbul Pandey’s character. Most people weren’t be excited then that would be a cause of concern.

Arbaaz Khan, has worked in several movies as an actor, director, producer and a talk show host, for over more than two decades. the actor made his debut with Daraar in 1996. He says he felt blessed to have survived in Bollywood for so long.

Dabangg is a 2010 action film directed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions. Arbaaz Khan’s elder brother Salman Khan stars in the lead role with Sonakshi Sinha. The movie was starred by Arbaaz Khan, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahie Gill. While Sonu Sood essays the role of an antagonist.

