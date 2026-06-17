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Home > Entertainment News > Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata: Fan Allegedly Enters Actor’s Car, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Celebrity Safety – WATCH

Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata: Fan Allegedly Enters Actor’s Car, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Celebrity Safety – WATCH

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was caught in an unexpected security breach during a public appearance in Kolkata after an unidentified man allegedly entered his car before the actor arrived. A video of the incident has since gone viral, reigniting discussions about celebrity safety and crowd management at public events.

Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata (Photo: X)
Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 17:52 IST

Public appearances often come with enthusiastic fans, but a recent incident involving Arbaaz Khan in Kolkata has highlighted how quickly admiration can cross into a security concern. The actor and film producer found himself at the centre of a chaotic scene after an unidentified individual allegedly entered his vehicle moments before he was about to leave an event.

A video from the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows Arbaaz visibly surprised upon discovering the man inside his car. The episode has sparked conversations online about celebrity security, fan behaviour, and the challenges public figures face while navigating large crowds.

What Happened During Arbaaz Khan’s Kolkata Appearance?

The incident reportedly took place after Arbaaz attended an event at Kolkata’s Mahajati Sadan Auditorium. As the actor exited the venue and walked toward his waiting vehicle, he was surrounded by photographers, fans and members of his security team. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Arbaaz noticed that an unknown man was already seated inside the car. The actor appeared visibly shocked by the intrusion, according to videos shared online.

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Within moments, security personnel intervened and removed the individual from the vehicle. While such incidents are uncommon, they underscore the difficulties celebrities often face in maintaining personal security during public engagements. The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users questioning how the man managed to get access to the actor’s vehicle in the first place.

Watch The Video Here:

How Did The Situation Escalate?

The episode did not end after the individual was removed from the car. According to footage circulating online, the man remained near the vehicle and identified himself as a fan of the actor. Members of the crowd appeared agitated, and voices could be heard shouting remarks directed at the individual. The situation briefly escalated when the man allegedly attempted to move toward the car once again after Arbaaz had taken his seat. Security personnel blocked his path and escorted him away from the area.

The viral clip also appears to show a member of the security team physically confronting the individual before he was led away from the venue. Neither Arbaaz Khan nor his representatives have publicly commented on the incident so far.

Why Are Celebrity Security Breaches Becoming A Growing Concern?

The incident has reignited a larger conversation around celebrity security in India. Over the years, several actors and public figures have faced unexpected encounters with overenthusiastic fans during public appearances. While most interactions remain harmless, security experts often warn that unauthorised access to personal vehicles or restricted spaces can pose significant risks. The rise of social media has also amplified such incidents. Viral videos frequently turn isolated moments into national talking points within hours, often leading to debates about crowd control, event management and the responsibilities of organisers.

For celebrities, balancing accessibility with personal safety remains a challenge. Many stars continue to engage closely with fans, but incidents such as this demonstrate how quickly situations can become unpredictable.

What Is Arbaaz Khan Working On Next?

On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan was most recently seen in Bihu Attack, directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan. The film also featured Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev and Raza Murad. The actor is currently associated with upcoming projects including Kesar Singh and Return Ticket. Away from work, Arbaaz has also been making headlines for his personal life. His wife, Sshura Khan, recently won praise online after delivering a witty response to a social media user who referred to Arbaaz as an “old man.” Her humorous comeback quickly went viral among fans.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares son Arhaan Khan. He married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in 2025. As the Kolkata video continues to circulate online, the incident serves as another reminder of the fine line between celebrity admiration and personal boundaries in the age of viral content.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent 2 On Netflix? Samay Raina’s Cryptic Collaboration With Streaming Giant Sparks Frenzy Online

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Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata: Fan Allegedly Enters Actor’s Car, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Celebrity Safety – WATCH
Tags: Arbaaz KhanBollywood newsCelebrity Securityviral video

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Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata: Fan Allegedly Enters Actor’s Car, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Celebrity Safety – WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata: Fan Allegedly Enters Actor’s Car, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Celebrity Safety – WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Security Scare In Kolkata: Fan Allegedly Enters Actor’s Car, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Celebrity Safety – WATCH
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