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Home > Entertainment News > Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH

Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH

Arbaaz Khan was interacting with photographers at a Mumbai event when a question about his brother Salman Khan and his recent comments on Bigg Boss 20 changed the mood. Here is what happened next.

Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments
Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 13:52 IST

Arbaaz Khan’s brief interaction with the paparazzi at a Mumbai event took an unexpected turn on Friday, October 2. The actor-producer was attending an event at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake when photographers began asking him questions. The conversation appeared routine until one paparazzo brought up his brother Salman Khan and his recent remarks on trolling and paparazzi culture on Bigg Boss 20.

Instead of addressing the question, Arbaaz appeared to cut the interaction short.

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“Excuse me… Thank you, thank you,” he said before walking away from the photographers. The moment was captured on video and has since drawn attention online.

What happened when Arbaaz Khan was asked about Salman?

What made the exchange more noticeable was what happened moments later. Arbaaz turned back towards the paparazzo and asked, “Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal?” The comment appeared to suggest that he expected the questions to remain focused on the event he was attending. There was no further exchange between the actor and the photographers.

The moment comes shortly after Salman has been in the news for his comments on trolling and paparazzi behaviour during Bigg Boss 20. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor spoke at length about online trolling, body-shaming and intrusive photographs of celebrities. 

Watch the viral video here

Why Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 comments are making headlines

Salman’s remarks have continued to generate discussion beyond the reality show. He questioned the way celebrities, particularly women, are photographed and criticised social media users who target actors over their appearance, age and weight.

Arbaaz, meanwhile, has not publicly explained why he chose not to answer the question about his brother.

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Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH
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Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH
Arbaaz Khan Walks Away Mid-Interaction After Paparazzo Brings Up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments | WATCH

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