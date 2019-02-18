Archana Puran Singh, who has previously judged comedy shows like Comedy Circus, has replaced Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show. The decision has been taken post the minister's remarks on Pulwama terror attack. The channel confirmed Archana Puran Singh's entry on its official Twitter account.

Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke about the Pulwama terror attack to media and said that a nation should not be held responsible for the acts of terrorists. In his statement, the minister said there are good, bad and the ugly in every institution and nation and ugly are ones that need to be punished.

He added one needs to find a permanent solution to issues between India and Pakistan. Remarking that terrorists have no religion, country or caste, Sidhu said that when a snake bites, its anti-dote is also snake-like-poison. Navjot Singh Sindhu’s latest comments on Pulwama attack have been followed by heavy backlash on social media.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber seated in a car full of explosives rammed his vehicle in a bus carrying CRPF jawans in Pulwama region. At least 40 jawans have been martyred in the attack. The Pulwama terror attack has been regarded as the biggest and most disturbing attack on CRPF forces in the valley.

