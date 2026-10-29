Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Sethi Gets Engaged In Italy; His Emotional Proposal To Samiksha Shetty Is Unmissable

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, is engaged to his girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty. The aspiring actor and content creator documented the romantic proposal during their vacation in Italy, sharing a vlog that captured his nervousness, his family’s excitement and the emotional moment he asked Samiksha to marry him.

The couple also shared photographs from the proposal on Instagram. In a joint post, Samiksha expressed her happiness at finding Ayushmaan, writing, “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could’ve lived, somehow we found each other. And we’d choose each other every single time. Here’s to every lifetime together.”

How Did Ayushmaan Sethi Propose To Samiksha Shetty In Italy?







Ayushmaan’s proposal vlog began with him telling his parents, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, as well as his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, about his plans to propose during the Italy trip. His family was excited for him and wished him luck.

The vlog then moved to the couple’s vacation, where Ayushmaan explained how he had packed the engagement ring and flowers and was searching for the right spot to pop the question. He also admitted that he was extremely nervous, with his hands shaking as he set up a tripod to record the moment. When the time came, Ayushmaan asked Samiksha to turn around before getting down on one knee. He then spoke about how she had changed his outlook on love and relationships.

“I always thought that happily ever afters were not for me and that I would never find someone I love that I would spend the rest of my life with,” he said.

He went on to explain that falling in love with Samiksha had been different from what he had imagined.

“I thought true love was supposed to be like instantly falling in love with you and knowing that you are the one and feeling all butterflies but this wasn’t that. This was better because the more I got to know you the more I fell in love with you,” Ayushmaan said.

Samiksha became emotional as he asked her to marry him and accepted the proposal. The couple then embraced, sharing a quiet moment together at the scenic location.

Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi Were Excited About The Engagement

Before the proposal, Ayushmaan had shared his plans with his parents and brother, allowing viewers to see their reaction to the news. Their excitement added a family dimension to the vlog, which followed the proposal from the initial preparations to the moment Samiksha said yes. Archana, who regularly shares glimpses of family life through her YouTube videos, has often spoken about her sons and their careers. The engagement has now offered another personal moment for followers who have watched the family’s online journey.

Who Is Ayushmaan Sethi?

Ayushmaan Sethi is the younger son of actor Archana Puran Singh and actor Parmeet Sethi. He has expressed an interest in pursuing acting and has spoken about the challenges of trying to establish himself in the industry. In family vlogs, he has discussed his academic achievements, including ranking among the top 100 students globally in his Class 12 examinations and receiving an offer from an Ivy League institution. He chose to pursue his interest in acting instead.

Archana has also spoken about the rejections Ayushmaan has faced during auditions, while noting his determination to continue working towards his goals. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Ayushmaan said, “I want to make my parents’ name more famous, and I want to make good movies and do good work. This is my goal.”

With the engagement now announced, Ayushmaan and Samiksha have shared a new chapter in their relationship with followers through their photographs and the proposal vlog.

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