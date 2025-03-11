Alia posted a video where she held a poster featuring Aamir and Ranbir, referring to their partnership as the "ultimate blockbuster." The teaser hinted at an intense on-screen rivalry between the two actors, describing it as the "greatest rivalry."

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are set to collaborate for an upcoming project. On Tuesday, March 11, Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir, shared an exciting update on Instagram, teasing the much-anticipated venture.

She revealed that more details would be disclosed on Wednesday, March 12.

The “Ultimate Blockbuster” Teaser

Alia posted a video where she held a poster featuring Aamir and Ranbir, referring to their partnership as the “ultimate blockbuster.” The teaser hinted at an intense on-screen rivalry between the two actors, describing it as the “greatest rivalry.”

Alia’s Caption Sparks Fan Frenzy

Captioning her post, Alia wrote, “A battle of the best! Two of my favourite actors w̶i̶t̶h̶ against each other⚔️🫶🏻 Stay tuned for something very very exciting… more deets coming tomorrow😬😬 P.S. I know you’re going to love it as much as I did!!”

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with excitement. One user called it a “legendary collaboration 🔥,” while another wrote, “Omg, I just can’t wait 😍😍.”

Alia and Ranbir’s Upcoming Film ‘Love and War’

Apart from this mystery project, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also be working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Talking about the film, Alia expressed her excitement for Ranbir’s reunion with Bhansali and her own collaboration with Vicky.

“I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years. I am like, ‘Wow, what’s that going to be like?’” she said in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha.

Alia also mentioned how the various combinations in the film, including Ranbir and Vicky’s chemistry after Sanju, make it even more special.

With Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor coming together for an exciting project and Alia’s cryptic teaser, fans eagerly await the big reveal on March 12.