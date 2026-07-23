Are Badshah And Isha Rikhi Headed For Divorce? Actress’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi are back again in the limelight, and the reason is again their marriage. Just about a month ago Ishika while replying to a Q&A on Instagram revealed about their marriage. Now the actress once again posted a reel with unseen wedding moments and candid pictures, adding fuel to the separation rumours was the cryptic caption of the reel.

What Did Isha Rikhi Post On Instagram?

Isha took to her Instagram handle to upload a video compilation tracking her journey with the Garmi hitmaker. The clip opens with happy footage from their traditional varmala ceremony, followed by intimate selfies and family snapshots. However, the tone shifts noticeably toward the end, closing on a poignant photo of Isha teary-eyed while Badshah holds her close.

Her accompanying caption immediately set off alarm bells across the fan community:







“Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.” — Isha Rikhi on Instagram

The cryptic text was paired with a broken heart emoji and folded hands, leaving followers questioning if the couple has hit rock bottom.

How Did Industry Friends And Fans React To The Video?

The comment section following Isha’s post quickly filled up with many of her celebrity colleagues expressing both support and concern. Actress Jasmin Bhasin made a comment, “Stay strong”, and Shruti Sodhi, another actress, added “Lessons indeed”.

Confused fans swarmed the post to find out if the couple had separated or was it just about the lessons from past personal experiences. Badshah and Isha have not yet issued an official statement regarding their status as a couple.

When Did Badshah And Isha Rikhi Get Married?

Isha and Badshah had been dating secretly for several years until they tied the knot in a small Anand Karaj ceremony. The news about their marriage came out after Isha’s mom uploaded the photos from the wedding ceremony, which was confirmed by Isha when she answered questions on Instagram Q&A Session.

This is Badshah’s second marriage. He was first married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter named Jessemy Grace. The rapper got divorced from his first wife, Jasmine Masih, back in 2020 after being married for eight years.

While there are no confirmation of the divorce but the sad ending if the post and the way close friends of the actress replied in the comment section, all of this points out towards a potential divorce which we hope is not the case but the only sure way to find it out is to wait for a bit. And hopefully one or the other will clarify it.

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