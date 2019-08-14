As per rumors, Bhumi Pednekar and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating each other. The new B-Town couple has been spotted leaving together from the gym in the same car. Bhumi will be seen in her upcoming flick Saand Ki Aankh slated to release in October.

According to reports, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and producer Jackky Bhagnani have been seeing each other recently. The actor has been spotted many times with Jackky after her gym routine. After the rumored couple, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, the new B-town couple Bhumi and Kackky are making headlines.

Paps have spotted Bhumi leaving from the gym with Jackky many times. However, the couple has made no official announcement yet but it is expected that two have been feeling the love lately.

Earlier, Jackky was linked with Kritika Kamra, his Mitron co-star. Bhumi has been shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow currently with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. She also celebrated her birthday on the sets of the upcoming romantic drama. Before shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the actor was with Saand Ki Aankh opposite Taapsee Pannu. In the movie, Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a sharpshooter.

Saand ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The movie is slated to release on October 25, 2019. Bhumi has given many big hits for the entertainment industry including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan among others. The actor was also featured in a web show titled Lust Stories on Netflix. She was last seen in Sonchiriya as Indumati Tomar directed by Abhishek Chaubey. On the other hand, Jackky has done films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, and Sarbjit. He will be next seen in Anandwaa which has not been announced yet.

