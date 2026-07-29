Are BTS Really Not Submitting Their Music For Grammy Awards 2027? Here’s the Answer

Yes, the rumours are true, BTS have officially pulled out of the 60th Grammy Awards in 2027. All the members of the K-Pop group took to their Instagram to announce the decision of not going to the Grammy Awards even after a worldwide wide success they have been witnessing recently,

After the completion of compulsory military service of the members, the group comeback album Arirang which proved out to be global success and dominated the charts worldwide it was going to be a crucial event for the group but after the award committee announced to categorize non-English music, K-Pop group just had to step up to this.

What Did BTS Say In Their Official Statement?

The group members conveyed a concise but strong statement to millions of fans around the world without naming the Recording Academy explicitly.

“We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year. We hope that music can be heard and loved for its own sake, rather than being divided by region or language. Thank you to ARMY and everyone who is always with us.”

This shocking news comes at a time when the group has been quite vocal about their intentions to win a Grammy. Given that they have had five nominations in their career, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “My Universe,” winning the prestigious award was an important aim for BTS before they chose not to submit their album, Arirang.

Why Is The Recording Academy’s New Category Driving The Boycott?

The boycott comes after the Recording Academy recently introduced five new categories for the 2027 show, one of which is the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The official definition states that the award goes to Asian pop music performances coming from or having substantial recognition in the Asian market and including at least one Asian language.

Although the Academy defended the creation of the award as a measure promoting inclusiveness, people in the industry and the general fan base quickly noted how it was yet another form of institutional ceiling on non-Western artists. The segregated category prevents non-Western artists from competing in the general categories such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. In addition, over 80% of the popular song “Swim,” part of the BTS album Arirang, is performed in English, which disqualifies the song from the category despite BTS being Asia’s biggest musical export.

How Does ‘Arirang’ Stand Statistically Without A Grammy Nomination?

Recognition by the Grammys is not necessary for demonstrating commercial success for the group known as BTS. Arirang was released in March 2026 and became the first full-length album from the band in six years after the end of their mandatory service in South Korea.

Arirang entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 and the lead track from the album, “Swim,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album broke pre-order record sales worldwide and ranks among the top selling global albums in 2026.

Through taking a hardline position, the members of the group have used their unique influence to challenge the industry and make the Recording Academy think about how international artists are defined globally.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2’s Pamala Serena Reveals Why She Still Struggles To Trust After Ex-Fiancé’s Betrayal