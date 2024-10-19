Are Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Reuniting? Couple Shares Happy Selfie Amid Divorce Rumors

The rumors started last month when a video of Ritu Rathee went viral. In the video, she was seen speaking with spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, seeking advice on whether she should fight for the custody of her kids.

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as the Flying Beast, recently put an end to rumors about his divorce from wife Ritu Rathee. The couple, who gained attention after appearing on the reality show Smart Jodi, had been making headlines due to speculations about their separation. However, Gaurav took to Instagram to clear the air.

In a new selfie shared on his Instagram, Gaurav and Ritu can be seen smiling together inside a car. Along with the picture, Gaurav penned a strong message addressing those commenting on their personal lives. He asked people to respect their privacy, drawing a comparison to how parents often don’t involve their children in their marital issues. He wrote, “When your parents didn’t involve you in their relationship, then why should we involve anyone in ours?”

The Rumors Behind the Divorce Talk

The rumors started last month when a video of Ritu Rathee went viral. In the video, she was seen speaking with spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, seeking advice on whether she should fight for the custody of her kids. This left many fans wondering about the state of her marriage to Gaurav.

Despite the buzz, both Gaurav and Ritu chose to keep quiet for a while. Gaurav had previously mentioned that he wouldn’t give any public explanations, no matter the criticism. Later, Ritu came forward in support of Gaurav, stating that he had always treated her with respect and equality. She added that any differences between them are their personal matter and should be left at that.

Netizens React

Since the post went live, Gaurav’s comment section has been filled with mixed reactions. While many of his fans were relieved to see the couple happy together, others speculated whether the rumors were being used as a publicity stunt.

Regardless, Gaurav’s post made one thing clear: the couple is still together, and they want people to stay out of their personal affairs. As he said in his post, “Smart people will understand.”

The couple’s strong message seems to have silenced the divorce rumors, and it’s clear that, for now, they are choosing to focus on their relationship privately.

