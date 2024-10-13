Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

If the rumor holds true, this MCU-based game is still in its early stages of development, meaning it could be some time before further updates are available. In the meantime, fans are invited to share their thoughts on what they'd like to see in this game, such as characters or genres, in the comments section.

Fans have long been eager for a video game set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and now it seems one could finally be in development. Rumors suggest that Marvel Studios is working on a game that will be the first to officially take place in the same universe as the MCU films and Disney+ series, according to scooper My Time To Shine Hello. Although specific details are scarce, the game is reportedly in the works.

While there have been many Marvel-based games and some “MCU-adjacent” movie tie-ins over the years, this game would mark the first time players can fully engage with the same world as the films, with a storyline that may even run parallel to or impact what happens on screen.

In 2019, when Kevin Feige was promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, it was announced that his responsibilities would expand to oversee all mediums, including gaming and publishing.

Since then, it was revealed that Electronic Arts (EA) had made a deal with Marvel Entertainment to develop three new video games, starting with EA Motive’s Iron Man game, which has yet to receive a release date.

However, these EA games are set in their own distinct universes, so the mysterious new project is believed to be separate.

If the rumor holds true, this MCU-based game is still in its early stages of development, meaning it could be some time before further updates are available. In the meantime, fans are invited to share their thoughts on what they’d like to see in this game, such as characters or genres, in the comments section.

Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games, expressed excitement about working with Motive Studio on the Iron Man game: “We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Motive Studio, known for creating immersive worlds in games like Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake, is eager to work on this project. Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer, said: “It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

