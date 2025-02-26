Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  Are Prabhas' Kalki And Salaar 2 Getting Delayed? Actor Has Picked A New Movie In The Middle Of Shoot Leaving Producers Sweating

Are Prabhas’ Kalki And Salaar 2 Getting Delayed? Actor Has Picked A New Movie In The Middle Of Shoot Leaving Producers Sweating

According to sources, Prabhas is scheduled to do a look test for Prasanth Varma's film today, February 26. Meanwhile, Varma, who is juggling multiple projects, appears to have paused his movie with Mokshagna Nandamuri to prioritize the new venture with Prabhas.

Prabhas

Prabhas


Pan-India superstar Prabhas is on a roll with an exciting lineup of upcoming films. According to a report by Gulte, the actor has agreed to collaborate with ‘Jai Hanuman’ director Prasanth Varma for a new project. This yet-to-be-announced movie is reportedly scheduled to commence before ‘Kalki 2898 AD: Part II’ and ‘Salaar Part II’.

Upcoming Films on Prabhas’ Schedule

Prabhas has an impressive slate of movies lined up, including ‘Fauji’ directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He was initially expected to begin shooting for ‘Kalki 2’, followed by ‘Salaar 2’. However, the schedule now seems to have changed with the addition of Prasanth Varma’s film.

The report states, “Prabhas is currently working on ‘The Raja Saab’ with Maruthi, which is slated for a theatrical release in April this year. He is then set to work on ‘Fauji’ and ‘Spirit’. However, a new project has unexpectedly entered his schedule, pushing the sequels of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Salaar’ down the list.”

Look Test and Director’s Priorities

According to sources, Prabhas is scheduled to do a look test for Prasanth Varma’s film today, February 26. Meanwhile, Varma, who is juggling multiple projects, appears to have paused his movie with Mokshagna Nandamuri to prioritize the new venture with Prabhas.

Fans can look forward to an official announcement about this new film soon, adding another highly anticipated project to Prabhas’ already impressive filmography.

Filed under

Kalki 2898 AD prabhas salaar part II

