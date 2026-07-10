Are Raghav Juyal And Shehnaaz Gill Dating? Viral Birthday Party Video Reignites Rumours

Raghav Juyal And Shehnaaz Gill: The internet is going absolutely bonkers because of a star-studded birthday party in Mumbai which once again set aflame the rumoured relationship from the world of TV and Bollywood which has been discussed the most. Raghav Juyal threw a fun party on his birthday and once again reached his birthday milestones by inviting all the top players of the industry, friends, and previous colleagues to it. But what really made headlines was their undeniable chemistry together when they were seen leaving.

Are Raghav Juyal Shehnaaz Gill Dating?

Rumours about Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill being romantically involved are certainly not new. It all began back in 2023 when these two appeared with an unbelievably easy and fun rapport while shooting Salman Khan’s potboiler Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Over the last couple of years, social media has been analysing their close relationship quite often.

It should be mentioned that both Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill have always maintained that they are “just friends” whenever they were interviewed previously on this topic. However, their recent outing seems to have once again triggered the talk of their romance. Neither actor seems to have made any fresh statement regarding these new rumours about them.

What Happened at Raghav Juyal’s birthday party

The birthday celebration of Raghav Juyal ended up being a very messy and star-studded event, featuring internet stars as well as movie actors like Ali Fazal, Samay Raina, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Ranveer Allahbadia. After the party had come to an end, there was an immense gathering of people outside who were waiting for Raghav to come out.

As the video footage started capturing Raghav leaving the place, he seemed extremely protective about Shehnaaz. The moment Raghav took Shehnaaz in the midst of a large gathering; she could be seen holding on to him with both hands and he guided her very nicely in order to make sure that she gets into the car safely.

Aryan Khan at Raghav Juyal’s Birthday

Further adding some major star power to the evening, the filmmaker Aryan Khan made a rare public appearance at the event. Decked up in a very casual all-black look comprising of a dark jacket paired with a T-shirt and jeans, Shah Rukh Khan’s son grabbed the attention of the paparazzi instantly.

Aryan and Raghav have a great connection with each other as both the actors belong to The Ba*ds of Bollywood, which is the very popular streaming series on Netflix and which saw the very first directorial venture of Aryan. While the birthday party was a sort of a reunion for the two actors after nearly a year since the airing of the web-series, things got messy for Aryan when he left the party.

Raghav Juyal Upcoming movies

Professionally speaking, Raghav Juyal is on the crest of immense popularity after his immensely popular role in the extremely violent and thrilling action film named Kill. In addition, he is making a fast track towards becoming a very much in-demand mainstream actor. Next up on deck is Raghav’s collaboration in an action-packed movie named The Paradise alongside the popular actor Nani of South India fame. Under the guidance of an amazing directorial team, the film production is ready to hit the theatres on August 21, 2026.

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