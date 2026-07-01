Are Samay Raina And 12th Fail Actress Medha Shankr Dating? Viral Sighting Sparks Fresh Romance Buzz

Comedian and content creator Samay Raina and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr are once again at the centre of dating rumours after a new video of the two surfaced online. The clip, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, has reignited speculation about the nature of their relationship. While the pair have been linked by fans on multiple occasions in the past, neither has ever publicly acknowledged the rumours.

This latest sighting has only added to the curiosity surrounding the duo.

What does the viral video show?

According to a viral post circulating on social media, Samay and Medha were recently spotted at the same location. The user who shared the video claimed that the two appeared to arrive together but chose to walk separately after noticing paparazzi nearby, leading many fans to speculate that they were trying to avoid being photographed together. The post read, “Guys, Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are dating. They were spotted together, and the moment they saw the paparazzi, they split up. They’ve been seen together on multiple occasions now. What do you all think?”

The footage has since generated thousands of reactions, with fans debating whether the repeated sightings point to a relationship or are simply being overanalysed. However, the video does not confirm the nature of their bond.

Guys, Samay Raina and Medha Shankar are dating. 👀 They were spotted together, and the moment they saw the paparazzi they split up. They’ve been seen together on multiple occasions now. What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/OdsA7s44xh — Chota Don (@choga_don) June 28, 2026

Have Samay Raina and Medha Shankr confirmed the rumours?

Despite the growing buzz online, there is no official confirmation that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are dating. Neither the comedian nor the actor has commented on the latest viral video or the ongoing speculation surrounding their personal lives. Over the past few months, eagle-eyed fans have repeatedly claimed to have spotted the two together at events and public outings. Those sightings have fuelled rumours, but no concrete evidence has emerged to suggest that they are in a relationship.

For now, the dating claims remain purely speculative.

What’s next for Samay and Medha?

On the professional front, Samay Raina recently returned with the second season of India’s Got Latent, the comedy talent show that became one of the country’s most talked-about digital properties. The new season premiered simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, with its opening episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. After the episode aired, Samay thanked both actors on social media, praising them for their willingness to embrace the show’s humour and describing them as “chill and fun.” Meanwhile, Medha Shankr continues to enjoy the success that followed her breakout performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. Her portrayal in the critically acclaimed drama earned widespread praise and established her as one of Bollywood’s promising young talents.

As both stars continue to attract attention for their careers, their personal lives have also become a topic of growing interest. Whether the latest viral video hints at a romance or simply captures two friends spending time together remains unclear. Until either Samay Raina or Medha Shankr chooses to speak, the dating rumours are likely to remain just that, rumours.