Thursday, April 17, 2025
Are Serena Williams And Drake Back To Being Good Friends? Tennis Star Clears The Air On Her Super Bowl Crip Walk Dissing Rapper

During her Super Bowl performance, Williams broke into a crip walk, a move that drew criticism back in 2012 when she did the same dance after defeating Maria Sharapova at the London Olympics.

Are Serena Williams And Drake Back To Being Good Friends? Tennis Star Clears The Air On Her Super Bowl Crip Walk Dissing Rapper

Serena Williams and Drake


Serena Williams has firmly denied that her surprise appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show was meant as a slight toward her ex, rapper Drake.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, the tennis legend clarified, “Absolutely not. I would never do that,” addressing rumors that her participation was a subtle jab at the “Hotline Bling” artist.

Serena Responds to Allegations of Taking Sides in Drake-Kendrick Feud

The speculation emerged after Williams joined Lamar onstage while he performed “Not Like Us,” a track widely interpreted as a diss toward Drake.

Williams acknowledged the timing raised eyebrows: “I respect how they could [see it that way]. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that,” she explained, but stressed that she was not choosing sides in the ongoing hip-hop rivalry.

“I have never had negative feelings towards him,” she said of Drake. “We’ve known him for many years.”

Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Dance Sparks Old Controversy

During her Super Bowl performance, Williams broke into a crip walk, a move that drew criticism back in 2012 when she did the same dance after defeating Maria Sharapova at the London Olympics. At the time, she was accused of promoting gang culture—a claim she once again faced after her Super Bowl moment.

Serena revealed to Time that she had taken two shots of tequila before stepping onto the stage with Lamar, a close friend and fellow Compton, California native. The two have shared a long-standing friendship, rooted in their mutual hometown pride.

Serena Williams and Drake Past Relationship

Williams and Drake were romantically involved between 2011 and 2015, making her recent appearance with Kendrick more noticeable to fans amid the rappers’ ongoing feud. However, she emphasized there is no bad blood between her and Drake.

The rap beef between Lamar and Drake dates back to 2013, when Kendrick dropped a controversial verse on Big Sean’s “Control,” calling out multiple rappers, including Drake, as part of what he called “friendly competition.”

Tensions heightened in 2023 when Lamar clapped back at the “big three” claim made in Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter.”

Drake responded with diss tracks “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which eventually led to Kendrick’s chart-topping response, “Not Like Us.”

