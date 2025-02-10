Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Initially, reports suggested that Saif’s older son Ibrahim accompanied him to the hospital. However, it was later clarified that Taimur, aged 8, was the one who stayed by his father’s side.

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Saif Ali Khan with his son, Taimur.


Saif Ali Khan recently shared his first thoughts after being attacked at his Mumbai home on January 16.

The actor was struck by an intruder and sustained six knife wounds, resulting in a hospital stay and multiple surgeries. Despite the severity of the attack, Saif is now back at work.

Taimur’s Response to Father Saif Getting Attacked

In his first interview following the ordeal, Saif recalled how his son Taimur reacted to the frightening situation. After Saif was injured in the attack, his clothes were drenched in blood.

Saif, along with his wife Kareena and sons Taimur and Jeh, attempted to find transportation to the hospital. While Saif acknowledged the pain from his injuries, he assured his family that he wasn’t in immediate danger. However, Taimur, concerned for his father, asked if he was going to die. Taimur also asked me – “Are you going to die?” to which Saif reassured him, saying, “No.”

Why Taimur Went to the Hospital with Saif

Saif explained that Taimur was calm throughout the ordeal, expressing his wish to accompany Saif to the hospital. Saif admitted that having his son there provided him with immense comfort. He felt reassured by Taimur’s presence, which made him feel less alone during such a distressing time. Saif appreciated the support, stating that having Taimur with him was the right decision, even though it was difficult to predict the outcome.

Saif Ali Khan’s Hospitalization and Recovery

Following the attack, Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and underwent two surgeries on the day of the incident. The doctors confirmed that Saif had received six wounds, two of which were deep. Saif remained in the hospital for five days, finally being discharged on January 21.

A few days after his discharge, Saif made his first public appearance at a Netflix India event. Despite wearing a neck bandage and having a cast on his hand, he appeared upbeat and promoted his upcoming Netflix film, Jewel Thief.

ALSO READ: Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Filed under

Kareena Kapoor Khan saif ali khan saif knife attack case taimur

