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Home > Entertainment News > Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

Arhaan Khan has revisited his Bigg Boss 13 controversy with Salman Khan and Rashami Desai, claiming that only one side of his story was known and revealing how the period affected his family and career.

Arhaan Khan (Image: Instagram)
Arhaan Khan (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 12:58 IST

Television actor Arhaan Khan has come out with a revelation regarding one of the most controversial episodes of his career. It has been years since Arhaan Khan’s stint in the Bigg Boss 13 reality show came to an end on a controversial note. Arhaan, who was dating Rashami Desai then, received a public dressing down from Salman Khan due to some controversial claims that emerged about his personal life during the reality show.

Arhaan has recently opened up about the episode in an interview with Pinkvilla and has revealed that Salman only “knew one side of the story.”

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What Happened Between Arhaan Khan And Salman Khan On Bigg Boss?

Arhaan entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard entry, and his romance with Rashami became one of the prime topics of discussion. However, things turned drastically for him when Salman Khan brought up something about his personal life in relation to Rashami.

In Bigg Boss, Salman had informed Rashami that Arhaan had already been married previously and even had a son from his previous marriage. In addition, Salman had made her aware of how Arhaan was in possession of Rashami’s house keys even when she was residing in the Bigg Boss house. This news had come as a shock for Rashami.

Arhaan Khan Says Salman Only Knew One Side Of The Story

Years down the line, Arhaan has provided his take on this altercation. On asking how Arhaan coped when being publicly reprimanded by Salman Khan on national television, the actor admitted that it was one of the most challenging times for him. As per Arhaan, Salman had heard “one side of the story” and did not know his version of the story.

In addition, Arhaan has even raised doubt whether private issues should be aired on national television, because while people might get the news and go on with their lives, the family would be very much affected by watching it all on television.

Arhaan Khan Reveals What Happened To His Family

According to Arhaan, the issue created severe consequences for his family. Referring to the effects it had on his mother, he asserted that his mother went through a brain stroke and remained in ICU for nearly 20 days before suffering another stroke, which made one side of her body paralysed. This is what Arhaan said in recollection of the period in question, and he added that his family found the situation very hard because he thought that some information revealed during the controversy was inaccurate.

Arhaan also responded to the allegations that were made against his personal life, asserting that some accusations related to him were not backed by any proof. He further noted that even though he could handle public criticism, he found it very hard when his mother became ill due to the issue.

Did The Bigg Boss Controversy Affect Arhaan Khan’s Career?

Arhaan went on to explain what he experienced regarding his professional life following his Bigg Boss drama. According to Arhaan, he finally ended up leaving Mumbai and diverted his attention from his profession and got a new phone number. The actor explained that he started indulging himself in other matters rather than focusing on his profession. The comments provide an insight into the experiences he had following the drama associated with Bigg Boss 13.

Currently, Arhaan claims that he has moved ahead in life and is doing good in his life. His latest comments have yet again created a lot of buzz around one of the most talked-about Bigg Boss 13 relationship dramas.

What Happened To Arhaan Khan And Rashami Desai?

Arhaan and Rashami broke up after the discoveries that came up in Bigg Boss 13. As for Rashami, she was married to actor Nandish Sandhu in 2011 but finalized her divorce proceedings in 2016.

Both Arhaan and Rashami have now come a long way. But the controversy regarding their relationship is certainly one of the most remembered storylines of Bigg Boss 13. The recent interview of Arhaan has brought back the topic into discussion after many years.

ALSO READ: Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

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Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

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Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

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Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout
Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout
Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout
Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout
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