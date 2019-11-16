Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction, Bigg boss 13 November 16, 2019 Elimination: Latest reports suggest that Arhaan Khan has been evicted from Bigg Boss Season 13. With this, Arhaan Khan has become the second wild card contestant after Tehseen Poonawalla to face elimination.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction, Bigg boss 13 November 16, 2019 Elimination: In the tussle between wild card entries and the contestants who have been inside the BB house since day 1, it seems like wild cards are finding it tough to sustain for long. After the eviction of first wild card contestant Tehseen Poonawalla, Actor Arhaan Khan has been reportedly shown the main door crashing his hopes to make it to the finale. The latest reports say that it is Arhaan Khan who has been evicted this week making his BB journey come to an end within just 2 weeks.

Ever since his entry on the reality show, Arhaan was seen picking fights with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. He also displayed a cute camaraderie with his rumoured girlfriend Rashami Desai but it seems like this is not enough to garner enough votes. This week, Arhaan Khan was battling it out against Khesari Lal Yadav, Himanshi Khurrana and Mahira Sharma to secure just enough votes to sustain in the show.

After denying wedding rumours, Rashami Desai was earlier this week seen saying that she considers Arhaan a very good friend and is planning to settle down with him in a year or two. While several reports stated that the duo might tie the knot inside the BB house, all of it turned out to be just speculation as it appears that the makers of the show have some other plans in mind.

With this, the contestants who have faced eviction in Bigg Boss Season 13 till now are Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Abu Malik, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga, Tehseen Poonawalla and now Arhaan Khan. Looking at the show, the wild card entries that are going strong till now are Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Zariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh. Which contestant makes it to the finish line? Only time will tell.

