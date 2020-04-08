Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan recently revealed while interacting with a media portal on the re-running of Bigg Boss 13 and said that he is receiving positive messages from the people watching. Read the entire interview here—

The entire country is currently facing a huge crisis due to coronavirus. The best solution to save yourself is to stay at home. Though the government has also imposed a complete lockdown, the entertainment industry decided to entertain the audience sitting at home by re-running famous old shows. So to add up the entertainment bar, Colors also came up with re-run of Bigg Boss season 13. Yes, the arguments, fights, controversies, craziness and interesting tasks are back to entertain the audience. Though the re-run of the show is receiving mixed responses, it seems that Rashami Desai’s ex Arhaan Khan is enjoying the return of Bigg Boss.

To those who don’t know Arhaan Khan entered the house of Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry. Gradually and gradually, Arhaan Khan started capturing the attention of the house by becoming close to Rashami Desai, who was his only friend inside the house. Further, Arhaan Khan also supported Rshami Desai during her big fight with costar Sidharth Shukla. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Arhaan Khan expressed that he is quite happy with the re-run of the show.

Arhaan Khan revealed that he is receiving a mixed response from the audience. He said that he has received positive messages from some people after watching the show again. Talking about his relationship, he added that he gave 100% to his relationship and was loyal but the priorities of other people changed.

The entire episode between Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai changed when Salman Khan exposed him on national Television revealing that Arhaan Khan is already married and has a child. Post to which, Rashami Desai got disheartened and called off her bond with Arhaan Khan.

