After Paras Chhabra, another contestant, who is accused of not giving back his clothes and accessories by his stylist is Arhaan Khan. Read the complete details below—

After Paras Chhabra’s controversy of not paying back the dues of his Big Boss stylists and designers, another name accused of the same subject is Arhaan Khan. Recently, the actor’s stylist Akansha Aggarwal revealed in an interview about the entire problem. Akansha said that their deal didn’t include fees for their clothes except for the commuting expenses but he had to return their clothes, shoes and other accessories, which he didn’t.

She further added that it has been more than two months since the time, the actor is out of Bigg Boss but neither he is responding nor he is taking up her calls. She added that as a stylist they collaborate with the designers on behalf of their own image but certain celebrities pay no attention and disrespect their feelings.

Recently, Arhaan Khan has also responded to all these allegations and revealed that not Akansha but Rohit is his stylist and Akansha was just assisting him as he was traveling so she was the one sending him clothes. On returning back their clothes, Arhaan Khan said everyone knew how he came out of the house so half of his things never returned. He said that he even contacted Meghna from the Bigg Boss production team, who was responsible for all this but he never got anything from there.

He added that during the hide and seek task, all his perfumes and other accessories were kept in the sandookh and he never got back those things so he should not be blamed for not returning things back.

