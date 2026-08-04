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Home > Entertainment News > Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’

Ariana Grande has clarified why she plans to step back from public appearances after her Eternal Sunshine Tour, dismissing speculation that recent scrutiny over her appearance influenced the decision.

Ariana Grande (Photo: X)
Ariana Grande (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 16:04 IST

Ariana Grande has addressed her decision to step back from the spotlight, making it clear that her upcoming break is not a reaction to the intense scrutiny surrounding her appearance or health. During her Eternal Sunshine Tour concert at Chicago’s United Center on August 3, the singer used a four-minute speech to explain that the decision had been planned well in advance. Her comments came a day after her representative confirmed that Grande would take a break from public-facing work once the tour concludes.

What Did Ariana Grande Say About Her Hiatus?

Grande told the Chicago audience that the announcement was “not a reactive or impulsive thing” and had been quietly planned for a long time. The Wicked actor also addressed fans who believed that the negativity surrounding her appearance had pushed her to take a step back. Grande rejected that interpretation, saying that “boundaries need to be set” and that people can need a break while still having a deeply positive experience professionally.

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She described the Eternal Sunshine Tour as one of the most meaningful and healing experiences of her career, while reassuring fans that stepping away from public visibility does not mean she is leaving the industry.

Why Is Ariana Grande Taking A Break?

Grande’s representative said she plans to complete the tour “healthily and happily” before taking what was described as a well-deserved break from public appearances and activities that have brought continued scrutiny. The demanding physical nature of the tour was also cited as a factor.  The singer has also exited the upcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, in which she was expected to star opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. The production is still moving forward with new casting.

When Will Ariana Grande’s Tour End?

The Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first concert tour since 2019, is scheduled to conclude on September 1 in London. The 2026 tour spans 41 shows across North America and England.  The development also comes shortly after the July 31 release of her eighth studio album, petal, which arrived nearly two years after Eternal Sunshine.

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Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’
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Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’

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Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’
Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’
Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’
Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’

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