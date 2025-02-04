Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande


Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande, reacted to the criticism that she now speaks with a higher-pitched voice than in the past.

“The thing that I do that perplexes people so much–and it’s just so funny because if you’re a person who uses their voice, you know about this,” said Ariana on the recent episode of the Smartless podcast, “is if I have a long day of press or if I have to sing, I’ll place my voice a little higher,” she added, reported E News.

Grande, whose performance in ‘Wicked’ earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, added, “I’ll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve. But that is just something that’s healthy for the voice. It’s just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit,” as per the outlet.

Ariana, who began dating her ‘Wicked’ costar Ethan Slater in 2023 also addressed the haters directly, calling their criticism “interesting,” reported E News.
“It’s just a normal thing for vocalists,” she continued. “But people are like, ‘That’s not her natural voice.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it is actually, but it’s just a little higher. All of it is natural.”

She has already responded to the online critics about her voice as Wicked’s Glinda the Good Witch last year, saying, “It’s so funny because I’ve talked about it a zillion times,” she shared, “and people are still like, ‘Where’s your real voice?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, they all are,” reported E News.

(With Inputs From ANI)

