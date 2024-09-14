Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande, 30, also went through her own separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, after nearly two years of marriage. The two settled their divorce in early October 2023. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Grande and Gomez have been "working on their friendship" since the split.

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ethan Slater and Lily Jay finalized their divorce on Thursday, after nearly five years of marriage, according to a report from TMZ. The former couple had been together since 2012 and married in November 2018. They share one child, a son, who was born in August 2022.

The Spamalot actor and Jay filed for divorce in New York, with the terms of their settlement sealed. Ethan Slater made headlines earlier this year when he began dating his ‘Wicked’ co-star Ariana Grande after separating from Jay. Slater filed for divorce in New York City on July 26, but the reason for their split was not disclosed.

Earlier the actor often shared posts about his family on his Instagram account. On Mother’s Day, he posted a heartfelt message for Jay, calling her the “most loving, caring, and wonderful mom/person in the world,” a post that was liked by Ariana Grande.

He had also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, referring to Jay as his “best friend” and marking the milestone with the message, “4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most bizarre) year yet.”

MUST READ: Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know 

Ariana Grande, 30, also went through her own separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, after nearly two years of marriage. The two settled their divorce in early October 2023. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Grande and Gomez have been “working on their friendship” since the split.

As for Slater and Grande, the couple has been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.A source told PEOPLE in September 2023, “They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 250 Crore?

Filed under

Ariana Grande ethan slater latest hollywood news lilly jay

Also Read

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Kourtney Kardashian Launches New Ozempic-Style Weight Loss Product But How SAFE Is It?

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox