Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027: Arijit Singh will go on tour across India in 2027. The singer will be on a massive India tour comprising nine cities in celebration of 20 years of his musical journey. The tour will take place from January to May 2027 and will be held across Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

Here’s everything that you should know about Arijit Singh India Tour 2027.

When Is The Arijit Singh India Tour 2027?

The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15. The complete schedule is:

City Date Ahmedabad January 9, 2027 Chandigarh January 23, 2027 Jaipur February 7, 2027 Mumbai February 20, 2027 Bengaluru March 13, 2027 New Delhi March 27, 2027 Pune April 10, 2027 Indore May 1, 2027 Hyderabad May 15, 2027

The tour is being described as Arijit’s biggest-ever India tour, with the singer marking two decades in music.

Where Can Fans Buy Arijit Singh 2027 Tour Tickets?

Tickets for the Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 can only be booked on thumpN. As per the scheduling announced for ticket booking, the presale for Kotak Solitaire Visa credit card starts from 10 October 2026 at 12 noon. The second presale for Kotak Visa credit card starts on 11 October at 12 noon. The general sales start on 13 October at 2 PM.

The price of tickets and other information about specific venues have not been announced yet.

Which Songs Will Arijit Singh Perform?

The official setlist has not been revealed, but fans can expect the concert to draw from different phases of Arijit’s two-decade career. Songs specifically highlighted around the tour announcement include “Tum Hi Ho”, “Agar Tum Saath Ho” and “Vida Karo”, alongside many more of his popular tracks.

His catalogue also includes favourites such as “Channa Mereya”, “Phir Le Aya Dil” and “Qaafirana”, giving the singer a huge library to choose from for the stadium shows.

What Can Fans Expect From The Arijit Singh Concert?

This is planned as more than a conventional concert. The production will feature a custom multi-tiered stage, an extended runway, panoramic screens, kinetic LED fixtures, laser arrays and pyrotechnics. Reports also mention 360-degree spatial audio designed to create a more immersive stadium experience.

Why Is Arijit Singh Touring After His Playback Singing Exit?

Arijit’s 2027 tour takes place after the artist declared that he will not take up any new assignment as a playback singer. In January 2026, Arijit had made it clear that although he will not take on any new playback assignments, he will not be stopping music.

The tour in India thus signifies a new chapter in the life of Arijit where his music is presented in front of the audience on a huge live platform. The India tour of 2027 is also a tribute from Arijit to all his fans who have supported him in his 20-year journey with music.

“20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for,” Arijit said, adding that he is excited about going across India and experiencing his music through the eyes of his fans on a live stage.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Fan At Home…’ Salman Khan’s Savage Roast Leaves Kanika Mann Speechless On Bigg Boss 20