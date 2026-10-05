LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

rijit Singh is set to embark on a nine-city India tour in 2027 to celebrate 20 years of music. Here are the dates, cities, ticket details, songs and everything else fans need to know.

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 (Image: X)
Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 17:11 IST

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027: Arijit Singh will go on tour across India in 2027. The singer will be on a massive India tour comprising nine cities in celebration of 20 years of his musical journey. The tour will take place from January to May 2027 and will be held across Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

Here’s everything that you should know about Arijit Singh India Tour 2027.

You Might Be Interested In

When Is The Arijit Singh India Tour 2027?

The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, and conclude in Hyderabad on May 15. The complete schedule is:

City

Date

Ahmedabad

January 9, 2027

Chandigarh

January 23, 2027

Jaipur

February 7, 2027

Mumbai

February 20, 2027

Bengaluru

March 13, 2027

New Delhi

March 27, 2027

Pune

April 10, 2027

Indore

May 1, 2027

Hyderabad

May 15, 2027

The tour is being described as Arijit’s biggest-ever India tour, with the singer marking two decades in music.

Where Can Fans Buy Arijit Singh 2027 Tour Tickets?

Tickets for the Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 can only be booked on thumpN. As per the scheduling announced for ticket booking, the presale for Kotak Solitaire Visa credit card starts from 10 October 2026 at 12 noon. The second presale for Kotak Visa credit card starts on 11 October at 12 noon. The general sales start on 13 October at 2 PM.

The price of tickets and other information about specific venues have not been announced yet.

Which Songs Will Arijit Singh Perform?

The official setlist has not been revealed, but fans can expect the concert to draw from different phases of Arijit’s two-decade career. Songs specifically highlighted around the tour announcement include “Tum Hi Ho”, “Agar Tum Saath Ho” and “Vida Karo”, alongside many more of his popular tracks.

His catalogue also includes favourites such as “Channa Mereya”, “Phir Le Aya Dil” and “Qaafirana”, giving the singer a huge library to choose from for the stadium shows.

What Can Fans Expect From The Arijit Singh Concert?

This is planned as more than a conventional concert. The production will feature a custom multi-tiered stage, an extended runway, panoramic screens, kinetic LED fixtures, laser arrays and pyrotechnics. Reports also mention 360-degree spatial audio designed to create a more immersive stadium experience.

Why Is Arijit Singh Touring After His Playback Singing Exit?

Arijit’s 2027 tour takes place after the artist declared that he will not take up any new assignment as a playback singer. In January 2026, Arijit had made it clear that although he will not take on any new playback assignments, he will not be stopping music.

The tour in India thus signifies a new chapter in the life of Arijit where his music is presented in front of the audience on a huge live platform. The India tour of 2027 is also a tribute from Arijit to all his fans who have supported him in his 20-year journey with music.

“20 years of music is a journey I feel very grateful for,” Arijit said, adding that he is excited about going across India and experiencing his music through the eyes of his fans on a live stage.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Fan At Home…’ Salman Khan’s Savage Roast Leaves Kanika Mann Speechless On Bigg Boss 20

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know
Tags: arijit singh

RELATED News

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In Eetha, Red Saree And Lavani Performance Go Viral

WATCH: Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit On Road Again? From Bigg Boss Fame To Selling Momos, Here’s What Happened

‘Hanuman Ansh Effect’: How A Rs 2-Crore Film Turned Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham Into A New Pilgrimage Trend

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Selective Activism’ Over CJP Protest: ‘Please Comment On Smit Machchhar’s Bravery’

LATEST NEWS

Who Are BJP’s 8 New Rajya Sabha Picks in Uttar Pradesh? Party Drops All Sitting MPs- What It Means For Assembly Elections 2027?

IND vs WI: Here’s What Happened Last Time India Played At Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Suryakumar Yadav-Ishan Kishan Help Men In Blue Chase 101 in 19.5 Overs

Brother Trapped In Crocodile’s Jaws, Two Siblings Risk Their Lives In River To Save Him; 90-Minute Battle For Survival

25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Assaulted, Killed After Violent Clash Inside Client’s Flat In Bengaluru

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

India-A vs Australia-A, Unofficial One-Day Series: Preview, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Zeal Global announced plans to expand in Central Asia at Tashkent Summit

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Green Screen Issue Without Physical Damage: Owner Says Service Centre Demands ₹11,000 + GST For Display Replacement

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know
Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know
Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know
Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know
Arijit Singh Announces 2027 India Tour: 9 Cities, Dates, Tickets, Songs And Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS