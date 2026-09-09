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Home > Entertainment News > Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?

Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?

Arijit Singh says he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time because Qazi Touqeer is inside. Here’s everything to know about his old Fame Gurukul friend.

Arijit Singh (Photo: X)
Arijit Singh (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 20:58 IST

Bigg Boss 20: Arijit Singh is showering one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer, with praises and has admitted that he will finally tune in to the TV show because his old Fame Gurukul acquaintance is a participant in it.

Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?

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Posting on his Twitter account, the singer stated, “I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar.”

His post soon gained popularity, especially among the fans who know that Arijit and Qazi were once participants of the same show almost two decades back.

Why Is Arijit Singh Supporting Qazi Touqeer?

Arijit and Qazi are old friends dating from the Fame Gurukul 2005 show, when both of them took part as singing hopefuls. While Qazi went on to win the Fame Gurukul 2005 show with Ruprekha Banerjee, Arijit was disqualified at an earlier stage but later turned into one of the top playback singers in India.

Why Is Qazi Touqeer Trending On Bigg Boss 20?

Qazi is rapidly gaining popularity amongst the most controversial contestants in the Bigg Boss 20 house. His lively nature, songs, weird statements, and brawls with other contestants have produced numerous viral videos.

The phrase “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!” has also gained popularity among people. On one of his viral videos, Qazi said that he made a unique coffee machine in Kashmir due to his love for coffee. In another video, he has claimed that he is not a “normal human being” and remains energetic despite not having much sleep.

Who Is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi Touqeer is a singer and performer from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Qazi gained popularity after becoming the winner of Fame Gurukul in 2005, which was also participated in by Arijit Singh.

After more than two decades, Qazi is back on reality television in the form of Bigg Boss 20, where Qazi’s personality once again does the talking for him. For Arijit Singh, this is good enough reason to give Bigg Boss a chance.

ALSO READ: KBC 18: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Call Hosting The Show A ‘Heart-Breaking Experience’?

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Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?
Tags: arijit singhQazi Touqeer

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Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?

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Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?
Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?
Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?
Arijit Singh To Watch Bigg Boss For The First Time For This Contestant — Who Is His ‘Apna Rockstar’?

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