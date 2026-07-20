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Home > Entertainment News > Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt

Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt

Months after announcing a break from playback singing, Arijit Singh is set to return with Yeh Awarapan, the first song from Awarapan 2. Composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Rashmi Virag, the track reunites the singer with Vishesh Bhatt, a collaboration that has produced several iconic Bollywood songs over the years.

Arijit Singh (Photo: X)
Arijit Singh (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 17:10 IST

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated voices is making a comeback. After stepping away from playback singing earlier this year, Arijit Singh is returning with Yeh Awarapan, the first track from Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. According to a Pinkvilla report, the song will be released on July 21 across all major streaming platforms. Composed by Amaal Mallik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, the emotional track is expected to serve as the musical heart of the film.

The report states that Vishesh Bhatt, who has creatively shaped the Awarapan franchise, specifically wanted Arijit’s voice to capture the emotional arc of Emraan Hashmi’s character, Shivam Pandit. A source quoted by the publication said, “Yeh Awarapan sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit’s world, and Arijit Singh was the perfect voice to bring that emotion alive.”

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A Collaboration That Has Given Bollywood Timeless Hits

Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films share one of Bollywood’s most successful creative partnerships. Their journey began with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 before delivering a string of chartbusters, including Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2), Muskurane (CityLights), the title tracks of Khamoshiyan and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Pal from Jalebi.

Over the years, these collaborations have defined the romantic music landscape of Hindi cinema, making Arijit’s return with another Vishesh Films project particularly significant for fans.

Why This Comeback Matters

In January this year, Arijit Singh surprised fans by announcing that he would not be accepting any new playback singing assignments. In an Instagram post, the singer thanked listeners for their support and said he wished to step away from recording songs for films, sparking widespread speculation about the future of his playback career. While the singer did not completely retire from music and continued performing live concerts, Yeh Awarapan marks his reported return to recording for Bollywood films.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. The sequel follows the legacy of the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, which remains one of Emraan Hashmi’s most-loved films. Scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, the film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947.

With Arijit Singh lending his voice once again to a Vishesh Films production, expectations are high that Yeh Awarapan could recreate the musical magic that has long been associated with the banner.

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Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt
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Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt
Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt
Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt
Arijit Singh Returns To Playback Singing With Awarapan 2’s ‘Yeh Awarapan’; Reunites With Vishesh Bhatt

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