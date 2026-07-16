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Home > Entertainment News > Arjun Bijlani Blasts Dating Rumours With Mouni Roy, Calls Out ‘Clickbait’ Culture

Arjun Bijlani Blasts Dating Rumours With Mouni Roy, Calls Out ‘Clickbait’ Culture

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has firmly denied rumours linking him romantically with longtime friend Mouni Roy. Calling the reports "clickbait," the actor said he was only supporting a friend going through a difficult time and urged media outlets to report responsibly.

Arjun Bijlani (Photo: X)
Arjun Bijlani (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 19:41 IST

Actor Arjun Bijlani has put an end to speculation surrounding his relationship with Mouni Roy after several entertainment pages claimed the two were secretly dating. In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Bijlani dismissed the rumours as “baseless” and criticised the growing trend of turning friendships into clickbait headlines.

The actor also revealed that Mouni Roy is currently going through a difficult phase, explaining that his recent appearances with her were simply an act of friendship and support.

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Arjun Bijlani reacts to dating rumours with Mouni Roy

Addressing the speculation, Bijlani wrote, “Dear clickbait pages, two people who’ve shared a friendship for 15+ years don’t suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline.”

Explaining why he has been seen with Mouni recently, the actor added, “Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time.” Without elaborating on what Mouni is dealing with, Bijlani made it clear that there is no romantic relationship between them.

‘Not every friendship needs a romantic angle’

The actor urged entertainment portals and social media pages to verify facts before publishing stories. “Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let’s be responsible with the narratives we create,” he wrote. Bijlani also criticised the culture of sensational reporting, saying that every interaction between a man and a woman should not be turned into a relationship story for clicks.

Concluding his statement, he appealed to media organisations to prioritise responsible journalism over viral headlines.

“We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people’s personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn’t,” he said.

How did the rumours begin?

The speculation gained momentum after several gossip pages claimed Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy were more than friends, citing their recent public appearances together. Their long-standing bond, which dates back over 15 years, was interpreted by some online users as a romantic relationship.

Neither actor had responded initially, but Bijlani’s statement has now firmly dismissed the claims, making it clear that their relationship remains one of friendship.

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Arjun Bijlani Blasts Dating Rumours With Mouni Roy, Calls Out ‘Clickbait’ Culture
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