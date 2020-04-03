Arjun Bijlani on Devoleena Bhattacharjee-SidNaaz controversy: Actor Arjun Bijlani has slammed the ongoing controversy between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and SidNaaz fans. Here's what he has to say-

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has a strong take on the ongoing controversy surrounding Devoleena Bhattacharjee and SidNaaz fans. What started with Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s comment that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla lack chemistry in Bhula Dunga song and that Shehnaaz Gill is nothing without Sidharth Shukla has now taken an ugly turn with back and forth between her and SidNaaz fans, a nasty audio clip, a police complaint and several celebrities taking sides. Amidst all of this, Arjun Bijlani has asked everyone to stop because there are much larger issues in the world that need our attention.

Commenting on the ongoing fiasco, Arjun commented that we should get over Bigg Boss 13 fights. There are much bigger issues to fight over. Instead of trolling each other, lets spread some love and positivity. The actor ended the note by saying that nobody is perfect and nobody is too bad.

Earlier this week, Arjun Bijlani pledged to contribute Rs 5 lakhs each to PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s fund. In his tweet, the actor said that we all need each other at this time. He knows it is a drop in the ocean but it matters and asked his fans to do their bit.

Get over #BB13 fights . We all hv to fight something much bigger . Stop trolling each other and spread some love and positivity. No one is perfect and no one is too bad. #stayhome #StaySafe — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) April 1, 2020

We all need each other at this time so I pledge to contribute Rs 5 lakhs to @narendramodi jis PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5lakh to the chief ministers Fund @CMOMaharashtra . . Zindagi ek safar hai suhana . Pl save lives . I knw it’s a drop in the ocean but it matters .u do ur bit. — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) March 28, 2020

Speaking about the Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidnaaz controversy, while actors like Rashami Desai and Shefali Zariwala have defended Devoleena, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants Mayur Verma and Sanjjannna Galrani has slammed Devoleena for using Shehnaaz Gill’s name to garner publicity.

