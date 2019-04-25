Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently prepping for his upcoming film Panipat, has responded to wedding rumours with Malaika Arora. Admitting that Malaika Arora is special to him, Arjun clarified that he is not getting married in June. He added that people would know when he gets married.

After maintaining hush-hush around their relationship for a long time, it seems like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are ready to come out in the public and admit they are indeed together. As speculation around their impending wedding grab headlines, the Panipat actor has broken his silence and admitted that Malaika is special to him. In his latest interaction with a news portal, Arjun clarified that he is not getting married in June as there is no hurry. He would not like to talk about his wedding and people would know when he does get married.

When asked if the constant speculation and prying eyes bother him, Arjun said that the media is doing their work and people are forming their opinion on the basis on what they are reading so nobody is at fault here. However, it does get tiring for people who are involved to constantly react. On Marriage, Arjun said that he knows that is the marriage season but for him, it is a big commitment and he will do it when he is ready.

Commenting on his relationship with Malaika, Arjun said that there is nothing to discuss or hide. People are seeing what they are seeing and he has no desire to talk about his personal life beyond a certain point. Although he added that he feels fortunate to have such individuals in his life. Dismissing the wedding speculations, Malaika had earlier said that there is no truth to these silly speculations.

Earlier, reports were rife that Arjun and Malaika will be tying the knot in Goa between April 18 and 22. The duo will be getting married as per Hindu and Christian customs. Later, reports also said that they will get married in June. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. After this, he will start the promotions of India’s Most Wanted that is slated to hit the silver screens on May 24. With this, the actor will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

